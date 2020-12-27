Cooking With Ease

Some of the simplest recipes begin with a pound of ground beef and a casserole pan.

Casseroles are so satisfying, and so simple. Everything is in one pan, and basically makes a complete meal. There is usually no need to make side dishes, but this is not to say that you can’t add a side salad on your plate with a casserole.

You can come up with a casserole dish just by looking through your fridge, freezer and pantry, and combining ingredients you have on hand. It is a good way to use food you need to use up.

CREAMY BEEF AND EGG NOODLE BAKE

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)

3 cups egg noodles, uncooked

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, green beans, peas), thawed, drained

1 onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste, (remembering that cheese contains salt, so use sparingly or omit)

One 10 ¾ ounce can condensed cream soup (I use Cream of Celery, but you can use any cream soup you prefer)

1 cup milk

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

— Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

— Cook noodles as directed on package, to andante, omitting salt.

— Brown meat with onions salt, pepper and thyme in skillet, drain if necessary.

— Spoon noodles into 13 inch by 9 inch baking dish, and top with meat and mixed vegetables.

— Whisk soup and milk until blended and pour over vegetables. Top with cheese and cover with foil.

— Bake 25 minutes or until heated through, uncovering for the last 10 minutes.

I serve with refrigerated crescent rolls. I have them ready while casserole is baking, by directions on the package, on a sheet pan and then put them in the same oven, (they bake at the same temperature), at the same time I uncover the casserole. They only take 9 to 12 minutes to bale.

BACON CHEESEBURGER CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)

One onion, chopped

1/3 cup tomato ketchup

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Eight slices bacon, cooked, crumbled

One-half of a 32 ounce package of tater tots

—Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

— Brown ground beef with onions in skillet, drain if necessary.

—Stir in ketchup and mustard.

— Spoon into 9 inch square baking dish sprayed with cooking spray

— Top with remaining ingredients.

— Bake 30 to 35 min. or until casserole is heated through and potato nuggets are golden brown.

If you want to be creative, carefully spoon some of the casserole onto a hamburger bun for the full bacon cheeseburger effect.

