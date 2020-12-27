Some of the simplest recipes begin with a pound of ground beef and a casserole pan.
Casseroles are so satisfying, and so simple. Everything is in one pan, and basically makes a complete meal. There is usually no need to make side dishes, but this is not to say that you can’t add a side salad on your plate with a casserole.
You can come up with a casserole dish just by looking through your fridge, freezer and pantry, and combining ingredients you have on hand. It is a good way to use food you need to use up.
CREAMY BEEF AND EGG NOODLE BAKE
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
3 cups egg noodles, uncooked
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, green beans, peas), thawed, drained
1 onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed
Salt and pepper to taste, (remembering that cheese contains salt, so use sparingly or omit)
One 10 ¾ ounce can condensed cream soup (I use Cream of Celery, but you can use any cream soup you prefer)
1 cup milk
1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
— Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Cook noodles as directed on package, to andante, omitting salt.
— Brown meat with onions salt, pepper and thyme in skillet, drain if necessary.
— Spoon noodles into 13 inch by 9 inch baking dish, and top with meat and mixed vegetables.
— Whisk soup and milk until blended and pour over vegetables. Top with cheese and cover with foil.
— Bake 25 minutes or until heated through, uncovering for the last 10 minutes.
I serve with refrigerated crescent rolls. I have them ready while casserole is baking, by directions on the package, on a sheet pan and then put them in the same oven, (they bake at the same temperature), at the same time I uncover the casserole. They only take 9 to 12 minutes to bale.
BACON CHEESEBURGER CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One onion, chopped
1/3 cup tomato ketchup
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Eight slices bacon, cooked, crumbled
One-half of a 32 ounce package of tater tots
—Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Brown ground beef with onions in skillet, drain if necessary.
—Stir in ketchup and mustard.
— Spoon into 9 inch square baking dish sprayed with cooking spray
— Top with remaining ingredients.
— Bake 30 to 35 min. or until casserole is heated through and potato nuggets are golden brown.
If you want to be creative, carefully spoon some of the casserole onto a hamburger bun for the full bacon cheeseburger effect.