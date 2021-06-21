WYOMING – Governor Mark Gordon appointed three new board members of the Wyoming Council for Women. The new members are from Casper, Gillette and Riverton. The Council also announced the election of new officers who make up the executive committee of the 13-member council.
The newest members of the Wyoming Council for Women are JoAnn Skeim-True, an at-large Member; Terri Lesley, District 6 representative for Campbell, Crook and Weston Counties; and Kate Debow Hayes, District 9 representative for Fremont, Sublette and Teton Counties. The Governor appoints Council members through the Boards and Council’s Application process.
“The Wyoming Council for Women is tasked with representing women in all corners of the Cowboy State,” Wyoming Council for Women Chairman Jennifer Wilmetti said in a press release. “JoAnn, Terri and Kate bring a wealth of knowledge from their communities on a multitude of issues, from energy and education to professional development and technology – all critical areas for Wyoming women. We are thrilled to welcome them to the board.”
In addition to announcing three new board members, the Wyoming Council for Women elected new officers last month. Wilmetti of Rock Springs will continue to serve as Chair, Ashley Mikels of Casper will continue to serve as Secretary and Jan Torres of Rock Springs will continue to serve as Treasurer. Natalia Duncan Macker of Jackson was elected to serve as Vice-Chairman.
JoAnn Skeim-True is a petroleum geologist from Casper and has worked in the oil and gas industry formore than 20 years. She received her Bachelor of Science and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wyoming.
Skeim-True volunteers her time with nonprofits and serves on several boards, both in Casper as well as across the state, including Court Appointed Special Advocates of Natrona County, Advance Casper, Platte River Trails, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Wyoming Ag in the Classroom, the Central Wyoming Fair Board, and the Wyoming State Geological Survey Advisory Board. In addition, she is involved with the Cowgirl Run Fund, a nonpartisan political action committee that encourages women to run for public office in Wyoming at the local and state level. She is also a Leadership Wyoming graduate.
Terri Lesley serves as the executive director for the Campbell County Public Library System. For 25 years, she has worked to support reading, lifelong learning, technology access, and diverse cultural opportunities for her community. Lesley supports career technical education as a member of the Perkins Advisory Board and also serves on the Wyoming Libraries Database Executive Board and the Wyoming Libraries Shared Purchases Committee to assist with consortium governance and selection of statewide electronic resources. As a life-long Wyoming resident, University of Wyoming graduate, and Leadership Wyoming graduate, Lesley is devoted to Wyoming.
Kate Debow Hayes is the founder of a non-profit, Connect2Women which focuses on connecting women across Wyoming for networking, development and growth by hosting workshops around the state as well as a statewide mentor program and year-long connection opportunities. She is the owner and coach at High Ground Coaching and Development where her main goal is to influence the way people and organizations look at personal and professional development through one-on-one coaching, trainings and workshops, keynote speaking, and mentor programs. Hayes moved to the I80 corridor in 2008 after years spent in Arizona, dreaming of Wyoming. She now resides in Fremont County with her husband Scott Hayes and loves the wide-open spaces.
ABOUT THE WYOMING COUNCIL FOR WOMEN
The Wyoming Council for Women is a 13-member council with representation from each of the nine judicial districts, four at-large members and additional ex-officio member from the Wyoming Business Council. The Women’s Council focuses on issues that improve the status of women in Wyoming. Members are appointed by the governor and work is funded by the Wyoming State Legislature.
For more information, visit www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org or www.facebook.com/WyoWomensCouncil/.