GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber recently awarded the Outstanding Business Award, Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award and Distinguished Citizen Award.
The 2021 Outstanding Business Award went to Red White Buffalo, the 2020 Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award went to Tom Murphy, and the 2021 Distinguished Citizen Award went to Julian and Patty Sorenson. See All recipients are assets to our community, and we appreciate all that they do, according to a press release.
2021 OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AWARD: RED WHITE BUFFALO
Red White Buffalo opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2020 in the Historic Tomahawk Hotel in Downtown Green River. After generating success at this location, they opened a second location on Sept. 9, 2020 in Lander.
Both locations generate a segway between local consumers and a wide variety of Wyoming sourced items. These unique Wyoming creations include art, wood and metal works, craft items, bath and beauty, coffees and many locally produced food items.
Red White Buffalo started out with just a small group of entrepreneurs and has quickly grown to employ seven individuals at the Green River location and two at the Lander location. Between these two locations they help to support more than 140 home-based businesses across Wyoming. With all of the challenges faced by small businesses in 2020, their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit allowed them to generate more than $207,000 into the local economy.
Red White Buffalo hosted numerous events in an attempt to create awareness and revitalize our downtown area. They hosted an Artist Meet and Greet and an authentic Pow-Wow last summer which included a local musician. They proudly assisted with the Fall-Fest event in downtown Green River which turned the area into a large pedestrian mall to showcase local vendors, musicians and food trucks. They also hosted an event to support the Volunteer Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week.
During the pandemic, Red White Buffalo has offered virtual shopping on social media outlets, touchless transactions, curbside pick-up and local delivery to customers. They closed on several occasions to allow safe, individual private shopping experiences for customers. They recently launched their website which not only offers an additional safe shopping outlet, but expands the market for their artists, vendors and crafters to a global scale. They offer space for classroom experiences for local artists to share their talents. Classes include jewelry making, painting and other crafts.
Red White Buffalo also opened up a scholarship program which will help support the artistic ambition of a graduating Green River High School senior who is pursuing a degree in the Arts.
2020 CHAMBER VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR: TOM MURPHY
Murphy is a natural volunteer and this has been witnessed by many residents in the Green River community. Most know Murphy from his firefighter volunteering where he has done many events, some of the most well-known are his fire prevention lessons and COVID-19 birthday drives.
Murphy’s charitable nature and positive attitude has been present every time he has helped the Green River Chamber. He was seen last year in the river catching ducks during the Great Duck Race at the River Festival and assisted with the Run with the Horses Marathon. He did all of this without a second thought.
During the first Flags of Honor event last year, Murphy set up the flags and gathered attention with the Green River firetruck. His generous support helped the Green River Chamber pull off this outstanding and surreal event.
The Green River Chamber was honored to present this award to an individual that has helped our amazing community for 20 years with his countless volunteering efforts, according to the release.
2021 DISTINGUISHED CITIZEN AWARD: JULIAN AND PATSY SORENSEN
Julian Sorensen is a talented builder and electrician who puts his skills to use supporting various community projects and organizations. He gathered other electricians and they spent many hours re-wiring, then a new crew of volunteers were found to help with hanging drywall during the remodeling of the Living Hope Baptist Church offices and classrooms. He and others helped finish painting the exterior of the Church of the Nazarene parsonage, and custom building the wooden stable and figures for the Live Nativity enjoyed by the community this past Christmas. Similarly, with the help of others, Julian Sorensen assisted in the building of the Community Garden at the Rock Butte Apartments, and he and a crew filled the beds with soil and made sure it was ready to plant. Utilizing his skills as an electrician, Julian Sorensencan be found lending his expertise to neighbors in person or over the phone.
Patsy Sorensen has given countless hours supporting individuals and organizations in our community. She is a long-time member of the Castle Rock Hospital District Board and volunteered for many years with Volunteer Information and Referral Services, supporting needed services for residents of Green River and Rock Springs. A true community leader, Patsy Sorensen has organized groups to sort donated clothing that is given to foster children through the Department of Family Services, and she organized a sewing army which made gowns and masks for the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and the Villa Assisted Living facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also organized and collected Christmas cards and Valentine’s cards for those facilities. She was volunteering with reading in a first-grade class at Washington School until COVID-19 made that impossible.
Together Julian and Patsy Sorensen have participated in local food drives and contacted organizations, other than the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, to see if they could use donated food. The couple have adopted a flower bed in Edgewater Park which they maintain and add flowers from their garden.