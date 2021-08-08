...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Monday, August 9th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
MONDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Gusty Winds will create erratic fire
behavior and may lead to new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277/278
Monday afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front
will move through zones 279/289 late Monday afternoon into the
evening.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Sweetwater County Historical Museum public engagement coordinator Aidan Brady talked to a group of Monroe Elementary School students during their recent visit.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Groups of elementary students large and small were recent visitors to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.
Public engagement coordinator Aidan Brady conducted special museum tours and classroom exercises for Monroe Elementary School students participating in the English Language Learners Summer School program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and Monroe kindergarten students in the Kindergarten, Here I Come project.
On Aug. 3 the museum hosted a special tour for nearly 50 Sublette County children, in first through fifth grades who belong to the Pinedale Aquatic Center’s Little Wranglers program.
The museum’s young visitors learned about many aspects of Sweetwater County history, including the prehistoric era, Native Americans, the mountain men, coal and trona mining, the Chinese in Rock Springs, agriculture, sheep herding and cattle ranching, frontier emigrants, the Pony Express, the Lincoln Highway, and the railroad.
Educators, schools, and parents are encouraged to contact the museum about its special outreach programs and tours.
Museum hours are 9 a.m.to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. There is no charge for admission.