SWEETWATER COUNTY — Groups of elementary students large and small were recent visitors to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

Public engagement coordinator Aidan Brady conducted special museum tours and classroom exercises for Monroe Elementary School students participating in the English Language Learners Summer School program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and Monroe kindergarten students in the Kindergarten, Here I Come project.

On Aug. 3 the museum hosted a special tour for nearly 50 Sublette County children, in first through fifth grades who belong to the Pinedale Aquatic Center’s Little Wranglers program.

The museum’s young visitors learned about many aspects of Sweetwater County history, including the prehistoric era, Native Americans, mountain men, coal and trona mining, Chinese immigrant in Rock Springs, agriculture, sheep herding and cattle ranching, frontier emigrants, Pony Express, Lincoln Highway, and the railroad.

Educators, schools, and parents are encouraged to contact the museum about its special outreach programs and tours.

Museum hours are 9 a.m.to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. There is no charge for admission.

For more information contact the museum at 307-872-6435 or sweetwatercountymuseum@outlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus