Rock Springs, WY – Hank Ketelsen was named Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteer of the Month for March.
Helping out with even the smallest tasks can make a big difference. When the URA and Community Fine Arts Center needed a videographer for an online event, Ketelsen did not hesitate in lending a hand.
Ketelsen volunteered to create a video for the first ever Mayor’s Arts Awards recently.
“Finding a good volunteer is like hitting the jackpot,” Maria Mortensen, URA Board President said in a press release. “Often, we’ll find volunteers with a particular skill and we got lucky with Hank.”
Photography has been a part of Ketelsen’s life for the past 20 years. He is currently the Instructor of Photography and campus photographer at Western Wyoming Community College. He received an Master of Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design, and a Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State University, both in Photography. He and his wife, Daisy have been in Rock Springs since summer 2017. They both are educators at the college.
“Teaching was something I inadvertently stumbled into, and I find it enormously fulfilling,” Ketelsen said in a press release. “Helping students find their photographic voice and to become much more visually literate is something I hope my students take away from my classes.”
“The interaction with students and their photography is what really excites me in every class,” he said.
According to Ketelsen, Downtown Rock Springs has several excellent community artworks.
“I really enjoy spending time walking around and having a look at them,” Ketelsen said.
