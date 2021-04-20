ROCK SPRINGS — After more than 30 years of strengthening the community from the ice — while also filling every necessary role imaginable — Larry Elder is moving on from his dream job.
Larry was a hockey-playing dairy farmer in Powell when he was hired to be the assistant ice arena manager in Rock Springs in the fall of 1989 — just a few years after the indoor arena opened at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
In the years since then, he has worn many hats in the arena as both assistant manager and manager: from maintaining the ice and arena to operating and fixing equipment; from renting skates to teaching group lessons at every level, starting with 4-year-olds stepping on the ice for the first time; from coaching and refereeing hockey to playing the sport he loves; from figuring out schedules and programs to working for months in advance to plan an elaborate skate show each year.
All along, his career has remained a passion.
“There’s nothing like arena work,” Larry said. “It will get in your blood.”
Now, decades of dedicated career service are ending with events considered highlights of each year’s ice season: the annual skate show and several drop-in hockey tournaments. Larry’s final focus is hosting the three-day senior drop-in hockey tournament beginning Friday, April 23. The ice arena will close for the season on Monday, April 26, marking the end of not just a season, but an era.
The city of Rock Springs announced in January that it would offer an early retirement incentive in anticipation of continued fiscal challenges in the days ahead. Larry decided to take the city up on its offer.
A retirement party was hosted in his honor on April 6 at the ice arena, and many turned out to wish him well. Hugs were plentiful, often from teens and kids whose lives he impacted.
Larry, however, considers his true farewell to be when he skated his goodbye at the “End of the World” skate show on April 1 — the 30th ice show he has been in charge of.
As a medley of music by ZZ Top, Roy Orbison, The Turtles, and The Beatles filled the ice arena, Larry and his wife Cleta danced their duet. Larry then removed his skates, leaving them behind, as his wife escorted him off the ice.
LOOKING BACK
When Larry worked on his family’s dairy farm in Powell in the 1980s, he would travel to Rock Springs to play in the Bud Cup hockey tournament. There, he met Ken Reed, the ice arena manager at the time. Ken told Larry that an assistant manager job would be opening soon in Rock Springs and encouraged him to apply. Larry was interviewed in the spring of 1989 and got the job at the end of the October that year.
The popularity of skating and hockey was increasing at that time, even though it had come slowly to the state of Wyoming and Sweetwater County, according to Larry.
Hockey became more of a thing in Rock Springs starting in the 1970s, he said. Around that time, coal mining was doing well in this area, but iron mines in Minnesota were shutting down. Workers started migrating to Rock Springs for jobs, and they brought their love of hockey with them.
Ken Reed was instrumental in starting outdoor skating programs in the Rock Springs area, according to Larry. Prior to the indoor arena, outdoor ice was available in the Rock Springs Civic Center parking lot, at the old fairgrounds location, and later at the golf course pond. As interest in skating/hockey increased, so did the desire for an indoor arena. The Rock Springs indoor rink opened in August of 1986.
LEARN TO SKATE
Early in Larry’s career, the ice arena began offering group skating lessons, as well as a skate show at the end of each season designed to highlight skills learned in classes. Larry credited Denise Lovato with starting the Learn to Skate program at the arena through the Ice Skating Institute of America, as well as having the idea for a skate show.
Group skating lessons were almost unheard of at the time. Only a few rinks were offering them, and the norm was still private lessons for everything.
“We took group lessons, we put legs to it, and we made it work,” Larry said. It was a much more affordable option than private lessons.
“We got a lot of people on ice.”
Teaching a person to skate is giving them knowledge, encouragement and positive reinforcement, Larry said. With small children, teachers are actually “tricking them” out of their fear of falling with games such as go fetch or follow the leader.
“If you do that, and you’re having fun, they are going to have fun.”
In the past few years, many of the kids in Larry’s Learn to Skate classes have been the children of those he taught earlier in his career. That’s been an encouragement to him, since that’s how skating grows in a community — families passing on their love of being on the ice to the next generation.
ICE SHOWS
Then, there were the ice shows. Year after year, more than 80 skaters would dress up in creative costumes and perform carefully choreographed routines to colorful music amidst props designed to enhance the effect. Groups would showcase their skills based on the levels they reached that year in lessons, sprinkled with solo and duet performances.
In 30 years of skate shows, Larry is proud to have never repeated a theme. At the end of each decade, however, he and his helpers would pick favorite routines for a “decades best” medley performance. Last year would have been skate show No. 30, but it had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For his final show in 2021, Larry picked the theme “The End of the World.”
The philosophy behind the skate show was that it was an opportunity for the city to give back to the program for any skater who wanted to end their season with a highlight moment. Each year in January, Larry added to his workload by starting preparations for the skate show to be performed after skating lessons were over in the spring.
After several months of planning, Larry would have “two weeks of absolute, pure, unadulterated stress” before the skaters took the ice to perform.
“Then, boom! it’s over — one dress rehearsal, one show, and it’s done.”
The memories, however, will last a lifetime. Larry didn’t have to do it all himself, either. Parents were responsible for coordinating costumes for their skaters. He had many other helpers, too, including staff, volunteers, and members of his own family. They helped with choreography, music, lighting, programs, and everything else required for a successful show.
Larry said he’s not gotten cold very often over the years despite his work environment. Preparing for the ice show is one of the exceptions.
“Choreographing for the ice show, you are frozen,” he said.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
The ice arena has been a second home through the years, not just for Larry, but also his wife, son and two daughters. They’ve put in countless hours helping, whether preparing for ice shows or serving in other areas. All of the kids played hockey as well.
The ice arena also brings other families together. Larry calls the drop-in hockey events at the end of each season “family tournaments.” Relatives not only come together, they compete together.
The tournaments draw players from all over Wyoming and surrounding states. Some have even used the tournaments as family reunions. One year, a family had people come from Guam, Missouri, and elsewhere to reunite in Rock Springs for a drop-in tournament.
Rather than having a get-together where everyone sits around and “gibes” one another, the family reunion consists of bringing everyone to Rock Springs to play hockey, Larry said. Relationships can be strengthened as “hockey plays” are “made” at the dinner table using forks and spoons and salt and pepper shakers.
Hockey is a rare sport where parents and children can compete together on teams. This year, two families will get to play together in Rock Springs. Larry also noted that ice hockey is the team sport you can play for the longest amount of time. For the two final drop in tournaments each year, the youngest competitor is always around 13. This year, the oldest player is in his mid-60s.
The drop-in tournaments have also served as team reunions. Players may have been on different teams and competed against each other before, but they all get together once a year to play the game they love. Instead of getting together and hanging out at a bar, they compete in hockey.
REFLECTIONS
Looking back, Larry said he is proud of this community for having embraced the opportunity to skate. He called it an “old school sport that takes a lot of time and dedication both from young skaters and their parents.”
Larry is thankful he has been able to develop his own programs and cater this ice arena to the needs of the community.
“It is not a cookie cutter rink, it has lots of specialized attributes,” he said.
Through hockey, ice shows, and lessons, Larry has witnessed many individual, team, and family accomplishments. Seeing staff growth and opportunities has been another highlight of his career.
Physically, though, Larry’s dream job has taken an unwelcome toll. He’s had several injuries and surgeries during his career. Because of that, he hasn’t played hockey for the past few years.
His career has not been without its share of struggles and frustrations, but Larry has chosen to focus on the innumerable good memories as he begins the next chapter of his life journey.
He plans to remain in the community as he figures out his next steps. He might even work at another job, if he finds the right fit. Even though he’s not sure if he’ll play hockey again, Larry definitely plans to continue skating in the coming days.