ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum will present Wyoming historian, Dave Marcum and his presentation “History of Airmail Service in Wyoming.”
The presentation takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at the Rock Springs Historical Museum 201 B St., and will also be live streamed on the Rock Springs Historical Museum’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.
Marcum has a long history of involvement with the United States Air Force, beginning as a child.
“I was born an Air Force ‘brat’ and was raised on Air Force bases in both the United States and
Europe. I grew up around airplanes and have developed a passionate interest in them that only grew when I became an aircraft mechanic working on B-52s, F-4s, F-16s, F-111s, Kc-135s, SR-71s and U-2s. The seed was thus planted in me at an early age which only grew after I became a member of the Wyoming Air National Guard,” Marcum said in a press release.
Having worked with flight engineer and historian, Melvin “Mel” Duncan, in the Guard, Marcum decided to follow up on Duncan’s tales of concrete arrows found at sites throughout the state.
He spent summers locating and cataloging the sites, following up these field explorations with research at the Wyoming State Archives, as well as a number of other Wyoming museums and archives.
He has since retired from careers in the United States Air Force, and 30 years as a political science instructor at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. Marcum’s extensive research has led to two recent articles published in the Annals of Wyoming on our state’s aviation history, and more to come. He dedicates his writings and talks to Mel Duncan, who died in 2007.
These talks are sponsored by the Wyoming State Archives, as part of a much-delayed celebration of American Archives Month, which is normally in October.
Located in the historic City Hall building at 201 B Street in downtown Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information call 307-362-3138 or visit www.rwy.net or www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.
ABOUT THE STATE ARCHIVES
The State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming’s government offices. The Archives also collects non- government records that contribute to an understanding of the state’s history. The Wyoming State Archives is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. If you require special assistance, contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.
The State Archives is located in the Barrett Building first floor, 2301 Central Ave, Cheyenne WY 82002. For further information, contact Kathy Marquis, State Archivist at 307-777-8691 or message her at Kathy.marquis@wyo.gov.