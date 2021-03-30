WYOMING —The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming is accepting entries for our 2021 “I Believe in Conservation” student photo contest. Entries will be accepted from April 1 to May 15.
The photo contest is open to any students ages 14 to 19. Cash prizes of $250 will be awarded. The winning entries will be exhibited around the state.
There are four categories of entries: lands, waters, people in nature and wildlife.
Whether they shoot with a high tech DSLR or zoom in with a smart phone, the Nature Conservancy wants to see the students’ visions of nature in Wyoming. Besides prizes and statewide exhibition, submitted photos could be featured in Nature Conservancy publications, social media and web stories.
For more information and to enter visit www.nature.org/WYstudentphoto.