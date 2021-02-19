Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Charles, front, as the family members leave the annual Commonwealth Service on March 9, 2020, at Westminster Abbey in London. Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life early 2020, and Buckingham Palace on Friday Feb. 19, confirmed the couple will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles.