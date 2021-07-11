PINEDALE —The 5th Annual Wind River Mountain Festival will feature two full nights of music beginning at 5 p.m. on both July 16 and July 17 at American Legion Park in Pinedale. All music events are free. Headliners will perform at 7:15 p.m. each night.
The headliner for Friday will be Jackie Venson from Austin, Texas. Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter known for her complex music and blazing guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, Venson has traveled the world playing to massive crowds both as a headliner and as support for major acts such as Gary Clark Jr, Aloe Blacc and Citizen Cope, to name a few.
Saturday’s headliner is Goodnight, Texas from San Francisco, California. Goodnight, Texas is the transcontinental garage Appalachian collaboration of San Francisco’s Avi Vinocur — formerly of The Stone Foxes — and North Carolina’s Patrick Dyer Wolf. The music is the product of their travels, their whispers and roars, their sounds made with steel and wood, and the echo of our country's past.
OPENING ACTS FOR JULY 16 INCLUDE:
The Boom and The Bust from Pinedale will open the evening.The Boom and the Bust, an alt-country duo based in Pinedale, are story-tellers who delve deep into the roots of the dirty south and untamed west.
A.J. Fullerton of Montrose, Colorado takes the stage next. Fullerton is a Roots, Rock, and Blues artist. He grew up listening to by artists like; Mississippi John Hurt, Taj Mahal, T Model Ford, Albert Collins, R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, The Black Keys, Patrick Sweany, North Mississippi Allstars, Robert Belfour, and many more. Since picking up the guitar as a teenager, Fullerton has become known for his signature style of fingerpicking and bottleneck slide guitar.
OPENING ACTS FOR JULY 17 INCLUDE:
Companion from Pinedale opens Saturday’s entertainment.Imagine if Simon and Garfunkel were combined with Phoebe Bridgers and turned into identical twin sisters. That’s Companion.
Pixie and the Partygrass Boys from Salt Lake City, Utah will follow Companion. Partygrass is not exactly bluegrass, or newgrass, or pop, or punk, or rock and roll. They fall somewhere in between it all, and that’s exactly how they like it. Drawing influence from the bluegrass roots of Appalachia and transporting it straight to the western edge of the Rockies, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys create a uniquely American sound. Inspired by landscapes from coast to coast, the group combines classical training with jazz, Broadway, pop-punk, and an unabashed love for having a good time.
Again the Wind River Mountain Festival will feature everything from live music and gear demos to children’s events and a craft beer festival. Vendor booths, outdoor contests are also part of the festival with many activities taking place at American Legion Park.
The Surly Pika Adventure Race is not a triathlon or relay. It is a team-based adventure race in the front-country of the largest mountain range in the state, the Wind River Range. Team members, called Pikas must navigate with map and compass to track down checkpoints via bike, foot, and boat. There are two race divisions: a six and a 12 hour option. The Surly Pika will take place Sunday July 18 and online sign ups are available at www.windrivermtfest.com
Home to more than 140 miles of the Continental Divide Trail, the Wind River Range is one of Wyoming’s most sought after destinations.
In February 2016, Pinedale was officially accepted as Wyoming’s first Continental Divide Trail Community — a designation reserved for communities in close proximity to the Trail that apply through the Continental Divide Trail Coalition and promise to promote good stewardship and, among other things, plan a corresponding event, which has blossomed into the three-day festival.
Music for the Wind River Mountain Festival is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council as part of the 12th Annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series.
For a full schedule of events visit www.windrivermtfest.com.