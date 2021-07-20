Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Hot Temperatures and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...283...285. In North Central WY Fire Zones...275...276...281...282...287. In Southwest WY Fire Zone....279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Johnson...Park Washakie. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through sunset this evening. Any lightning activity could lead to new fire starts. Fuels are very dry and little rain has fallen over the past few weeks at many locations. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Highs in the 70s for the mountain zones. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&