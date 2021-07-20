MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Joe’ Liquor and Bar is among the winners of its third-annual Top 100 Retailers Awards by Beverage Dynamics. These awards recognize off-premise retailers from throughout the U.S. who demonstrate innovation, excellent customer service and superior beverage alcohol industry knowledge.
Joe’s Liquor and Bar has now won this prestigious award three years in a row.
Retailers may nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry member like a distributor, supplier or industry association. The nominees are judged by the Beverage Dynamics editorial team, and winners are chosen to represent a diverse cross-section of the off-premise industry. They are business owners who take pride in their store, care about their customers and employees and stay involved in the community and the industry at large, according to a press release.
All winners were featured in a special Top 100 issue of Beverage Dynamics magazine in July.
The awards were presented to winners at the fifth-annual Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference on June 9 in Austin, Texas, as well as a virtual presentation on June 21. For historical information about Top 100 Retailers’ predecessor, the Retailers of the Year Awards, visit www.BeverageDynamics.com/top100.