WINCHESTER, Virginia — Kaleb Hardman of Rock Springs is one of 1,017 students at Shenandoah University to earn a spot on the fall 2020 Dean's List.
The Dean's List is one of the oldest and most widely recognized academic honors for students. At Shenandoah University, undergraduate students pursuing baccalaureate degree programs in any school or division are eligible to be named to the Dean's List. To be considered, students must, for that semester, complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
