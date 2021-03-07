ROCK SPRINGS — Kaye Tyler was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteer of the Month for February.
Visitors to downtown might have noticed Tyler’s latest project — the Love Bug. The Love Bug is a back drop for photos on the pergola next to the yellow caboose on South Main Street.
“We’re excited to see more projects by Kaye around Downtown,” Marketing Events Coordinator, Trina Brittain said in a press release. “Surely, her work will continue to catch everyone’s eye. We appreciate her so much.”
In the past, Tyler has made photo cut-outs for the Downtown Pumpkin Patch, she has submitted her masterpieces to the Art Underground and has participated in several Pop-Up Art Shows, specializing in handcrafted pull toys.
Tyler was born into a family of artists.
“My parents were artistic as are my siblings,” she said in the release. “Drawing and crafts were always a pastime in our home.”
The Iowa native moved to Rock Springs with her husband, Don and their three children in the mid 70s for a career opportunity in the state’s justice system. She worked at Western Wyoming Community College for several years in the 80s, a legal assistant for more than 20 years, and concluded her career as Judicial Assistant for the District Court.
Now retired, she serves on the Board for Volunteer Information Referral Service Respite Care.
According to Tyler, there are so many opportunities to volunteer within our community.
“I enjoy helping in any way possible,” she said. “Making time for a worthy cause is the perfect way to meet others, share your talents, and know that you are providing something positive in our community.”
Kaye and Don Tyler enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, especially in Downtown Rock Springs.
She said that small businesses need our support now more than ever.
“Downtown Rock Springs has a lot to offer for locals and those who are just passing through,” she pointed out. “There are a variety of shops and delicious places to eat here.”
“Downtown is a great place to spend the afternoon walking through the shops to see what exactly what they have to offer. I have been pleasantly surprised by what I have found, she said”
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.