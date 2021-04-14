ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Community Fine Arts Center are accepting artist submissions for the new Kickin’ It mural project in Downtown Rock Springs.
The 8’ high boot cut-outs will be made available to selected artists. Once painted, the boots will be located on various buildings throughout Downtown Rock Springs. The boots are raw so they will need to be primed well. The artist can determine which way they would like their boot to face. Since the boots will be displayed outdoors, they must be sealed properly. Boots will reflect Wyoming and Rock Springs in their theme but the overall concept is ultimately up to the artists’ interpretation.
The total budget for each boot is $400. The budget includes costs associated with the project including, but not limited to: artist’s stipend, materials and associated costs.
Artists’ submission packet should include the following:
— Letter of interest that explains the artist’s interest in the project
— Proposed design submission for the boot.
— Images of previous work with descriptions, (maximum of 10 images
— Contact details, which include phone number or email address.
The organization requests that all qualification materials are saved on a jump drive or print outs by 4 p.m. on May 7 to: Downtown Mural Project, ATTN: Boots, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
Artists will be notified on or before May 20. Boots will be completed by July 1. An official unveiling will be announced.
The Artist Selection Committee will review all submissions and select artists to create one boot.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or email info@downtownrs.com, or visit www.downtownrs.com.