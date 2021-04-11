GREEN RIVER — Kiley Edmonds and Casey Clark were named Expedition Academy High School’s Students of the Month.
Each month, Expedition Academy High School honors a male and female student for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections come from the school’s staff and student input throughout the month. When a staff member see’s a student doing something good or above and beyond, the student receives a cheetah buck redeemable for a prize. Only 18 students earn "Student of the Month" accolades each school year, with two individuals honored each month from September through May.
Arctic Circle of Green River has donated to the Student of the Month in the form of gift certificates.
Each student is awarded a certificate and recognized during the school’s Friday morning student meeting along with a picture posted at the entrance to the school and on Expedition Academy High School’s website.