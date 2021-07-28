MANKATO, Minnesota — Kelby Kramer of Rock Springs was among those students listed on the Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University.
Students who achieved placement on the Honors List earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
For additional information, visit https://mankato.mnsu.edu/academics/course-planning-and-registration/registration-and-academic-records/current-students-registration-resources/grades/deans-list/