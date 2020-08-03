ROCK SPRINGS — Get ready for family-friendly Second Saturday activities in Downtown Rock Springs on Aug. 8.
Lanky the Clown, a long-time favorite at Wyoming's Big Show, will bring his hilarity and antics to Downtown Rock Springs. Join him for a special stage show, at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. near the caboose on South Main Street In between the shows you will find him wandering around Downtown.
Seedskadee Trout Unlimited will also host a special scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get the clues from the Seedskadee Trout Unlimited booth by the caboose, stroll the streets of Downtown, search for items in businesses and collect as many fly fishing flies from the following merchants:
— Broadway Burger Station
— Community Fine Arts Center
— Daniel's Jewelers
— Escape Day Spa
— Escape 307
— New Studio Photography and Framing
— Pickin' Palace
— Rock Springs Library
— Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar
— Square State Brewing
— The Stellar Cellar
Pick up Scavenger Hunt clues from the Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Booth near the Caboose on South Main Street. Bring all of the flies gathers on the hunt to win some great prizes and play Fish Trivia.
Take a Story Walk, sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. Read the charming story of a little girl’s errands with her mother as your meander the Downtown sidewalks. Begin the story at the Rock Springs Historical Museum at 201 B St. and find each page to the story in various participating merchants. The story will run through Aug. 31.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.