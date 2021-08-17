MANILA, Utah — “Another Time, Another Culture” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Lucerne Campground, Loop C, five miles north of Manila, Utah off Wyoming Highway 530 North.

The program is a presentation with artifacts and demonstrations on hunting methods by the Ashley National Forest Archaeology Team.

Visitors can try their hand at using an atlatl.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus