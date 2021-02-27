Tarana Burke, founder and leader of the #MeToo movement, stands in her home in Baltimore on Oct. 13, 2020. A coalition of three groups vital to the #MeToo movement is collaborating on an initiative to focus on a population that has often felt left out of the conversation: Black survivors of sexual violence. It's been more than three years since the #MeToo movement exploded into view, but Burke, the activist who gave the movement its name, says concrete change has been incremental at best — even more so for the Black community.