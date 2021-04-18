In lighter cooking, chicken is a go-to protein.
These recipes make me feel like I am eating a bit healthier. Soups and sandwiches made with chicken can be satisfying, with a bit less guilt. Obviously for the chicken sandwich recipe, you can omit the bacon to make it healthier.
Here are a couple chicken recipes you can combine to make a complete and satisfying meal.
CHICKEN TORTELLINI SOUP
Ingredients:
One tablespoon olive oil
3 bone-less, skin-less chicken breasts
Three carrots, diced
Three stalks celery, diced
Two shallots, minced
Six cups chicken stock (or broth)
Four sprigs fresh thyme, chopped
One bay leaf
Salt and pepper (to taste)
One lemon, zested and juiced
Two cups tortellini, (I like the ones with spinach, but any fresh or frozen tortellini will work)
— Heat a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or soup pot to medium heat and add the oil. Put the chicken and cook on both sides, just until browned, (it will finish cooking in the broth). Set chicken aside.
— Add the carrots, celery and shallots. Saute until the shallots are translucent, about 10 minutes. Deglaze with some of the stock and scrape up any bits off the bottom. Add the rest of the stock, thyme and bay leaf, return the chicken to the pot and bring to a low simmer; simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 25-30 minutes. Set aside the chicken to cool on a plate and remove the bay leaf.
— Shred the chicken breasts and pour any reserved juices back into the soup pot. Add in the chicken and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Just before serving, add in the lemon zest and juice to taste.
— Add the tortellini and cook just until al dente.
— Pour into bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Ingredients:
One pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Three quarter cup vinaigrette, (I like red wine, balsamic or Italian vinaigrette, but use your favorite)
Four slices bacon (cook more, because you know you will snack on it)
Vegetable oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Four hoagie rolls, split and toasted
One tomato, sliced
Four small radishes, thinly sliced (more if you like)
One-half head Iceberg lettuce leaves, separated
Whatever condiment you prefer, (mustard, mayonnaise, whatever you like on your chicken)
— Combine the chicken breasts and half cup of vinaigrette in a re-sealable plastic bag. Let marinate at room temperature for 15 minutes.
— Cook the bacon in until crisp, either on rack placed in a baking sheet in the oven, or in a skillet, until desired crispness. Drain on paper towels.
— Preheat skillet or grill pan to medium-high heat.
— Oil the grill pan or skillet. Remove the chicken from the marinade. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill the chicken, turning once, until cooked through, about 4 minutes per side, depending on thickness.
— Spread condiments on the cut surfaces of the rolls. Slice the chicken and add to the rolls. Break the bacon in half and place on top of the chicken. Top with tomato slices, lettuce and radishes. Drizzle each sandwich with one tablespoon of the remaining vinaigrette. Press the tops on the sandwiches.