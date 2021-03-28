Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 60 mph. * WHERE...Most of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will likely occur along I-80 east of Rock Springs to the Carbon County line around Creston Junction during the late morning and afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&