Lion's Club donation

ROCK SPRINGS — The White Mountain Lions Club recently made its annual spring donation to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. Pictured at the presentation were in front Kathy Siler, Food Bank director, and in back from left Lions Club members: Terry Marietta, Ron Taylor, Hank Uitterdyk, Bruce Thomson, Ted Schroeder, Shane Riding, Paul Legerski and Darlene Eidt.
