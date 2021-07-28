GREEN RIVER — A new exhibit will open Aug. 3 at Sweetwater County Library in Green River with 17 picture quilts made by local quilter Veronica Edwards.
The majority of the quilts are landscapes and outdoor themes since Edwards finds inspiration from the Wyoming outdoors. She describes her technique as using fabric instead of paint for the images. The texture and depth is created with the various fabrics along with thread to embellish through the quilting process.
“My projects are usually 30x20 inches. I find that this size or smaller works best for these types of quilts,” Edwards said in a press release. “All the quilting is done on a regular size sewing machine and uses a lot of thread as I make trees, grass, and other details. Looking at the back of my quilts will show the details even more than the front. I prefer not to frame my work so that the back is visible.”
Edwards started making this style of quilts three years ago, having seen others’ landscape quilts and wanted to try her hand at it. Being an accomplished seamstress making clothing and bed quilts for many years, she applied her knowledge to this new technique of quilting.
“I went to my local library and checked out a wonderful book by Nancy Zieman and Natalie Sewell called `Landscape Quilts.’ This book gave me the basics I needed to get started,” Edwards said.
Other sources Edwards found that provided information and instruction was a DVD by Alison Holt titled “Creating Machine Embroidery with Alison Holt – Flowers and Landscapes,” as well as finding quilter Cindy Hope’s website. She credits the Sweetwater County Library for having everything she needed to learn about this new hobby.
“My inspiration comes from the outdoors. Now I take photos with the purpose of creating a project. I look at my world differently since I started making these picture quilts and I appreciate the details of nature as well as the larger view. I base some quilts on these photos but mostly I have these images stored in my thoughts waiting to be put together with fabric, she said.”
“As a child I always loved to draw and do jigsaw puzzles. Making these quilts combine some of those childhood pastimes. I love the freedom of these projects as opposed to traditional sewing and quilt making. I don't use patterns and develop the piece as I work on it,” Edwards said.
Edwards has shown her quilts in the annual Quilting on the Green. They were displayed but there was no category for this style of quilting at that time so they were not judged or critiqued.
“I love going to the library and seeing the items displayed. I don't consider myself an artist and never thought I would do anything that would be worthy of displaying anywhere. I started making these picture quilts and hung them in my office at work. Coworkers encouraged me to continue making more. The next thing I knew I had people coming to my office just to see my projects. They would take pictures, feel the fabrics and textures, and ask how they were constructed,” she said.
The Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, Lindsey Travis and Debora Soule.
For more information http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries, or call Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center at 307-362-6212.