TORRINGTON — Three local students finished among the Eastern Wyoming College honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester.
Tynnille Hansen of Fort Bridger and Samantha Griffin of Green River made the president’s honor roll. It recognizes students who are full time, with 12 or more credit hours, and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average.
Karissa Phillips of Rock Springs earned a place on the dean’s honor roll. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must be full time and earn a GPA average that is at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.