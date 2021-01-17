SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,700 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Local students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List include:

— Brianna Lewis of Lyman, Bachelor of Science Human Develop and Family major

— Jesse Lauze of Green River, Bachelor of Science Medical Laboratory Science major

— Hector Trevizo of Green River, Bachelor of Arts Psychology major

— Jennifer Jauregui of Rock Springs, Bachelor of Science Pre Nursing major

— Shelby Gordon of Rock Springs, Bachelor of Science Social Work major

