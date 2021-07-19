Danny Dale, a professor in the UW Department of Physics and Astronomy, and an associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences, gets set to drop a watermelon from the roof of the Physical Sciences Building. Twenty-two middle school students participated in the experiment, in which they figured out the height of the Physical Sciences Building on the UW campus by timing how quickly a tennis ball, wooden ball and watermelon drop from the structure’s roof. The activity was part of the Windy Ridge Foundation Astro Camp.