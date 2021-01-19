TORRINGTON — Three local students were among the Eastern Wyoming College honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s Honor Roll:
— Tynnille Hansen: Fort Bridger
— Samantha Griffin: Green River
Dean’s Honor Roll:
— Karissa Phillips: Rock Springs
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.