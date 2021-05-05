CHADRON, Nebraska — Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters.
Candie Madsen of Lyman was among the graduates.
Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.
All guests must have a ticket and wear a face mask, and all participants and attendees must abide by the college's COVID-19 guidelines. Public seating is available at Beebe Stadium where the commencement ceremonies will be broadcast on the videoboard.
The opening moment of reflection will be given by Savanah Silbaugh of Sundance, Wyoming. Andrew Johnson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, will offer the closing moment of reflection.