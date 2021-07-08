Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph possible Friday. * HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 90s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&