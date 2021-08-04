...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...280...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will shift
from west-southwest to west-northwest during the day.
* HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent, with 15 to 18 percent at higher
elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- Make-A-Wish Wyoming is actively seeking wish-granting volunteers in the Rock Springs area.
These volunteers work closely with local wish kids and families as representatives of Make-A-Wish Wyoming, according to a press release. They are involved in many aspects of the wish process, including helping explore the heart of the child’s wish, assisting families with paperwork if needed and celebrating wish milestones along the way.
More than 60 volunteers currently serve wish children across the state, but Sweetwater County needs more wish granters to keep pace with the number of wish children in the area. Make-A-Wish welcomes wish granters from all over the state at any time. The chapter is working to grant 50 wishes across the state, including the wishes of four children in Sweetwater County.
The release said ideal wish granters are compassionate and creative, with strong communication skills. They share the goal of ensuring that every child and every family enjoy an incredible wish experience.
“It all started with my degree in mental health,” said Make-A-Wish volunteer Danielle Lamb from Rock Springs. “That’s when I decided I wanted to give back. Once I had two children of my own, I felt that it was my calling to give back to our community and join in something that is so meaningful. My favorite moments of the wish journey are in the first few meetings with the family. When the family first gets to know that their child’s wish is coming true and seeing the joy on all their faces. It’s the best.”
To learn more about the organization or apply to become a wish granter, contact Operations Manager Michele Lloyd at mlloyd@wyoming.wish.org or 307-234-9474. Wish granters must undergo a background check and training session, and remote learning opportunities are available.
ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH
Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. To be eligible to receive a wish, a child must be between 2.5 and 18 years old and have a critical illness that is placing his or her life in jeopardy at the time of the referral. In a national survey, 89% of surveyed health care professionals told Make-A-Wish they believe the wish experience can influence kids’ physical health, while 97% of surveyed families said they saw improvements in their child’s emotional health. To refer a child, visit www.wyoming.wish.org/refer.