SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop is supporting communities still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through an initiative with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Maverik’s “Round Up Your Change for Feeding America” program invites customers to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar to help fight hunger and benefit the Feeding America network of food banks. The donations raised will stay local, benefitting food banks in nearby communities. The program will run from July 20 through Sept. 6 across all Maverik stores in 11 western states.
“Our communities have supported us for more than 90 years, and it’s important to Maverik to give back,” Chuck Maggelet, President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik said in a press release. “Because of the pandemic, the demand for food remains at an all-time high. We’re proud to team up with Feeding America to help our neighbors with food resources that will fuel their favorite adventures.”
Maverik participated in its first “Round up Your Change for Feeding America” initiative in February at all stores in 11 states. Donations generated more than $180,000 for local food banks in those communities. That campaign followed Maverik’s direct donation to Feeding America in January of $150,000 to benefit six local food banks, including:
— Roadrunner Food Bank (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
— Idaho Food Bank (Boise, Idaho)
— Three Square Food Bank (Las Vegas, Nevada)
— Food Bank of Northern Nevada (Reno, Nevada)
— Second Harvest Inland Northwest (Spokane, Washington)
— Food Bank of the Rockies (serving people throughout Wyoming)
This “Round Up Your Change for Feeding America” campaign will raise funds to align with Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month in September, an annual campaign dedicated to driving awareness and inspiring action to help end hunger in America.
Maverik decided to align with Feeding America given its breadth of food distribution services across the country. Through its food assistance network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food partners, the Feeding America network of food banks are working on the front lines to help bring food where it is needed most. Because of the coronavirus, more than 42 million people could face hunger, with an average increase of 55 percent across the country in the number of people seeking help from food banks. Feeding America expects there to be a supply gap of 8 billion meals needed to meet increased demand.
“The last year has brought numerous challenges for the communities we help serve due in large to the pandemic,” Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America said in a press release. “We are grateful to Maverik for its commitment to help end hunger and provide nourishing food to communities across the country.”
For more information on Feeding America’s COVID response plan, visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/take-action/coronavirus.