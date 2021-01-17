CHADRON, Nebraska — Morgan McClaren of Kemmerer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chadron State College on Dec. 18, 2020. The college honored 127 candidates for bachelor's degrees during winter 2020 Commencement. The ceremony premiered on YouTube Dec. 18. John Murphy of Harrison, Nebraska, offered the opening moment of reflection and Jaime Gonzalez of Bridgeport, Nebraska, gave the closing moment of reflection. The speaker was Dr. JoAnne Owens-Nauslar, a well-known health and fitness expert.

