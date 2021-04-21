ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Brady Fullmer, one of the mascots for Western Wyoming Community College. The mascot’s name is Thunder, and Brady has been
he’s been doing it for about 9 months. We caught up with him as part of the College Night Out promotion, where he was building support in downtown Rock Springs.
He said he loves being a mascot because, “I like being able to goof around and make people happy. People are always happy to see the mascot.”
His signature mascot move is to play sports against the athletes in costume. “I’ve wrestled the wrestlers, played basketball against the basketball players, and played soccer players,” he said.
“The athletes always win,” he said with a laugh.
His passion outside of being a mascot is “I really love sports. Golf is my favorite sport. I play it quite a bit.”
If you see your neighbor Brady Fullmer, be sure to say, “Hi!”