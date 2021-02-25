ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Carol Ann Noland, the assistant director of the Learning Center at the YWCA, where she’s also the teacher of the 3-year-old room. She’s worked with children for the last six years.
When she first started, she thought it was the perfect job because she could bring her kids to work with her. She’s stayed because “it’s been cool to watch all the kids grow up.”
One time Carol Ann convinced her whole class she was magical by having the kids close their eyes and she placed a feather on a kid’s head. And then, as a joke, she put a feather in each of the kids’ lunch boxes, which completely blew the little kids’ minds. Carol Ann is pictured with the class bunny, Rocky, who was named by the class and bears the name of a Paw Patrol character.
Her greatest passions include “teaching littles” and emergency medicine. She’s taken a course to be an emergency medical responder and now wants to be an emergency medical technician someday. She’s excited to become a certified CPR instructor and plans to bring that skill back to the YWCA.
If you see your neighbor Carol Ann Noland, be sure to say, “Hi!”