ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Jennifer Messer, museum coordinator at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. She’s worked there almost four years.
What she loves about her job is being able to take historical item donations from people. She likes to preserve and display them for others to see. “I love it when people come in and connect with things,” she said.
One of her favorite recent donations was an old hybrid electric washing machine from the early 1900s. She also said there have been neat donations of sheep shearing scissors, yearbooks, photographs, and military uniforms.
Her wish list for historical item donations includes things with old business names and family names on it. Photo albums are priceless, she said.
Outside of work, “I’m most passionate about raising my boys with a really strong foundation here in Rock Springs. I want to introduce them to all the possibilities,” she said.
If you see your neighbor Jennifer Messer, be sure to say, “Hi!”