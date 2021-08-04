Laurie Thoman

FONTENELLE – Meet your neighbor Laurie Thoman, who is a 4-H leader, parent, and a horse liaison.

“A horse liaison used to be like a superintendent. It’s being a go-to person or a coordinator,” she said.

She was photographed helping out with 4-H events at Wyoming’s Big Show on Tuesday.

“I was in 4-H my whole life. My whole family has done it. It’s a tradition,” she said.

She loves to be involved with 4-H because “it’s neat to watch the kids grow over the years.”

In addition to her activities in 4-H, she also works at the Thoman Ranch and runs the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Pageant. She has been involved with National Finals Rodeo for 22 years and is a past Miss Rodeo Wyoming.

“My biggest passions are agriculture, rodeo, and horse-related activities,” she said.

A quote that she lives by is, “Be the best version of yourself that you can be.”

If you see your neighbor Laurie Thoman, be sure to say, “Hi!”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus