...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...280...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will shift
from west-southwest to west-northwest during the day.
* HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent, with 15 to 18 percent at higher
elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
FONTENELLE – Meet your neighbor Laurie Thoman, who is a 4-H leader, parent, and a horse liaison.
“A horse liaison used to be like a superintendent. It’s being a go-to person or a coordinator,” she said.
She was photographed helping out with 4-H events at Wyoming’s Big Show on Tuesday.
“I was in 4-H my whole life. My whole family has done it. It’s a tradition,” she said.
She loves to be involved with 4-H because “it’s neat to watch the kids grow over the years.”
In addition to her activities in 4-H, she also works at the Thoman Ranch and runs the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Pageant. She has been involved with National Finals Rodeo for 22 years and is a past Miss Rodeo Wyoming.
“My biggest passions are agriculture, rodeo, and horse-related activities,” she said.
A quote that she lives by is, “Be the best version of yourself that you can be.”
If you see your neighbor Laurie Thoman, be sure to say, “Hi!”