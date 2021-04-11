MEETEETSE — The Meeteetse Museums has began a new VIP Membership program. Membership is $150 for an annual family or $100 for an annual individual. Members gain exclusive access to programming, an annual membership newsletter, a 10% discount in the Museum gift store, and first access to Museum content and exhibits. All events will be live streamed for members who cannot join us. All live events will also be recorded for members to view after.
This year, membership benefits include a presentation by Dr. Emanuel Tschopp from Germany on July 3, topic to be determined. Visitors may remember Dr. Tschopp from 2019 when he joined the Museums in person to present on the Howe Quarry Project. Tschopp currently works at the Centrum for Natural Sciences of University of Hamburg, and is a Research Associate at the Department of Vertebrate Paleontology, American Museum of Natural History. He does research in Paleontology, Anatomy, Systematics, and Evolutionary Biology. His current project is about Morrison Formation sauropod diversity and ontogeny.
There will also be an exclusive art show opening for the upcoming “Art of the Basin: An Artistic Rendering” show. The show is juried by Karen McWhorter, Whitney Museum of Western Art at Buffalo Bill Center of the West; Tammi Hanawalt, National Museum of Wildlife Art; and Ken Schuster, Brinton Museum. Members will also enjoy a presentation by last year’s first place winner, Paul Kethley. For more information visit www.paulkethley.com.
Additional members-only programs and exhibit openings are to be announced.
The Museum will continue to offer free programming and access and its complete schedule of events will be announced shortly on the Museums’ Facebook and website. All membership programs are planned in addition to other Museum programming. The Meeteetse Museums is funded by a 1% mill levy which fluctuates from year-to-year. In the last year, the mill levy decreased 39%. The membership program allows the Museum to offset these fluctuations and continue to provide quality programming, exhibits, and collection’s care.
To become a VIP Member, visit www.meeteetsemuseums.org and scroll down on the homepage until you see the Join our Membership image. Click Join Now and you will be taken to a virtual form. Membership dues can be paid online through PayPal and you will be directed there after filling out the membership form. At this time, you must select VIP Membership Program Dues and enter the corresponding amount. You can also join our membership program by visiting the Meeteetse Museums 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 1947 State St. in Meeteetse.
For questions or more information, email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org or call the Meeteetse Museums at 307-868-2423.