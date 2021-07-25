ROCK SPRINGS — Julia Kershisnik-Sweedler has always known she would one day return to Sweetwater County.
The Rock Springs native is the new director of acute care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, overseeing the hospital’s Medical-Surgical Unit, the Intensive Care Unit and Outpatient Services.
As a registered nurse, she comes to MHSC with 23 years of extensive managerial experience, a broad skill set, and a comprehensive knowledge base in nursing, according to a press release. During her career, she has worked as program chief nursing officer, regional director of nursing, IT clinical business analyst, director of nursing, emergency department, trauma ICU, and patient care on a cardiac telemetry unit.
“Julia is an asset to our hospital and community,” said Ann Clevenger, MHSC chief nursing officer. “Her extensive experience, desire to learn, willingness to share her expertise, and collaborative nature make her a perfect fit. We are fortunate she chose to come back to Wyoming, and we look forward to working together.”
Kershisnik-Sweedler describes nursing as a “give back” profession. That’s what drew her in, according to the release.
While majoring in English, with her sights set on being a writer, she continued to debate what direction she should take in life.
“My mom went to nursing school,” she said. “When I told her I wanted to go into nursing, she said, ‘I want you to do your best. Apply at the best schools.’ So, I did.
“I was accepted at Loyola. It was amazing.”
She earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Loyola University in Chicago and a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. She has worked for facilities in Illinois, Tennessee and Massachusetts.
“It’s very rewarding to see the people you treat get better,” Kershisnik-Sweedler said. “Nursing is also is an ongoing learning process.
“I’ve always contributed to communities that weren’t home,” she said. “It’s great to contribute to my hometown community. I’m very grateful and blessed. Everyone has been so supportive and welcoming,” she said. “And, it’s great to spend time with family, particularly my mother.
“I always knew I was going to come home,” she said.