ROCK SPRINGS – The Mint Motel has had a face-lift, and travelers are already checking into this long-standing establishment formerly known as the Saddle Lite Motel. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency gave the project a $2,500 grant from their Façade Improvement Grant Program to help with the renovations.
“This hotel has such a long history and it’s part of the Lincoln Highway so it’s nice to have it back,” Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen said.
“Since that’s one of the major corridors in to Rock Springs and downtown, restoring the properties along it are critical to leaving a positive impression on visitors,” she said.
During the July 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees met the new owners and staff and saw the newly renovated rooms.
Logan Moffett, president and founder of the Moffat Group ReMax Associates, found the motel for sale online and looked into its story and history, according to a press release.
“I eventually connected with Chad Banks at the city and learned of all of the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown and its surrounding areas,” Moffett said. “The more I learned about what was happening in Rock Springs, the more I wanted to be a part of it.”
“My hope is that other businesses will see what is happening in their community and want to be a part of it,” Moffat said. “The No. 1 goal with the Mint Motel since the beginning was to bring a new vibe to the area while preserving its history. Between what is happening downtown and in other parts of Rock Springs, businesses should feel that this is the time to invest and continue with the current momentum.”
“We also want businesses to utilize the Mint Motel as a clean and safe place to stay for their customers, friends and family,” he said.
“The revitalization of the Saddle Lite Motel was a large undertaking,” Moffett said. “Not only had the condition become extremely run down over the years but the reputation had as well.”
He said Main Street/URA’s approval of the renewal grant was its way of saying it knows Rock Springs’ potential and it is willing to put its money where its mouth is.
“We have felt support from the city and the community in this process and look forward to many years of success,” he said.