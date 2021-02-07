SWEETWATER COUNTY — Feb. 12 marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which was celebrated by the Chinese community in Rock Springs in the 1890s and the turn of the 20th century with parades that featured the Dragon Dance, when a huge silk dragon 140 feet long and borne by dozens of men wound its way through the streets of the town.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum's collection includes photographs of the Chinese parade dragon and the dragon’s large glass eyes, more than 125 years old, which are on display in a special exhibit about the Chinese in Sweetwater County.
Museum staff recently discovered a portrait of a man named Lee Me Him, posing proudly in front of his drug store in Rock Springs’s Chinatown, circa 1895.
Lee Me Him made many of his own medicines, using traditional Chinese recipes. Though many of his customers lived in Chinatown, during the New Year celebrations Rock Springs children from throughout the town came to his store for Chinese candy, according to a press release.
The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.