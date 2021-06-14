SWEETWATER COUNTY— The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host “Preserving our Precious Possessions” at 11 a.m. June 19 at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway in Rock Springs. Admission is free.
Museum Curator Amanda Benson will present the latest in her series, when she will discuss preservation, care, and storage of pop culture collectibles, such as comic books, trading and sports cards, action figures, vinyl records and vintage toys.
Benson said that whether an old comic book or baseball card has mostly sentimental value or is a prized collectible, it’s important for people to protect their investment.
Information will be provided on storage techniques and supplies across a wide range of items.
For more information, call or email the County Museum in Green River at 307-872-6435 or email sweetwatercountymuseum@outlook.com.