ROCK SPRINGS — Ava Nettik was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteer of the Month for November.
Nettik has always enjoyed being part of her community and is kind-hearted, according to a press release. Last year, she accepted donations for the Red Desert Humane Society in lieu of birthday gifts. She is in confirmation class and is required to complete service hours, which is her current inspiration. However, when she found out that she needed the hours, she was excited and began brainstorming ideas of how she could help out in the community. Nettik encourages others to volunteer because "it's fun and you get to see people." She also said that she would use social media to show people how they can help out.
Recently, Nettik made 120 buttons for the ongoing Mayor’s Challenge holiday campaign.
“I love walking Downtown,” Nettik said. “My favorite part is the Rock Springs Historical Museum.”
She enjoys the displays inside the museum, but also likes to see the different displays that can be seen from outside. She also enjoys the Community Fine Arts Center, Rock Springs Street Library and Cowboy Crepes.
Ava Nettik, a sixth-grader in Rock Springs is the daughter of Nathan Nettik and Lindsey Phillips –Nettik.
She enjoys figure skating, dancing, singing, crafting and baking. Ava loves to perform and would love to make it her career one day. Ava Nettik is also interested in STEM careers after being given the opportunity to explore forensic science, technology and the medical field. She enjoys spending time with her older siblings, Raif and Molly. She plays with her dog, Lilo, everyday and ensures his needs are met daily.
