SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s latest Make and Take project is a children’s do-it-yourself micro-quilt kit.
Crazy for Crazy Quilts, the museum’s fourth quilt exhibit, in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild, opened on March 2 will run through April 30. Many who had already visited this year’s displays asked about a quilting project for children. Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady created one.
The take-home micro-quilt kits are made of paper and foam, require no sewing, and come complete with instructions. To pick up one or more of these free kits, and check out Crazy for Crazy Quilts, stop by the museum, located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no charge for admission.