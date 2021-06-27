CASPER — Advance Casper, Natrona County’s economic development organization, will host the first WYO BIO Innovation Summit Aug. 12-13 at Casper College. The summit is a joint project of the University of Wyoming, Advance Casper, IMPACT 307, Casper College and many other partners throughout Wyoming.
The WYO BIO Innovation Summit is open to everyone. Registration is $55. Students will be provided a discounted rate of $25. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To register, visit www.wyobiosummit.com.
The WYO BIO Innovation Summit will provide opportunities to showcase entrepreneurs, introduce them to resources and facilitate introductions to investors. The summit is aligned with the Wyoming Innovation Network’s vision of enabling innovation hubs around the state that support existing and emerging industries. The summit will serve as an example of how local economic development leaders can partner with UW and the state’s community colleges to bring industry stakeholders together to advance innovation and entrepreneurial activities that support the state’s economic development agenda.
The summit begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 with event registration. The summit will include speeches from Wyoming’s congressional delegation; a keynote speech by Edie Weiner, of The Future Hunters; and a list of guest speakers, including Carol Stewart, of Tech Parks Arizona, and Penelope Shihab, founder of SKINUE and MonoJo Biotech.
“It’s hard not to be excited at the lineup for the WYO BIO Summit. Keynote speaker Edie Weiner is a global bestselling author and president and CEO of The Future Hunters, a consulting firm specializing in future global trends, adapting and welcoming change in a quickly changing world, and how change impacts the economy,” Justin Farley, president and CEO of Advance Casper said in a press release. “I think her presence will be insightful for business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. You won’t want to miss her.”
The speakers will discuss the future of health care and biosciences in Wyoming, including international success stories and resources available to entrepreneurs in the industry. Additionally, the summit will host two expert panels that will discuss the opportunities and challenges Wyoming entrepreneurs face; their take on the future of biosciences; and the numerous resources/organizations available to support entrepreneurship across all industries in Wyoming.
The summit will include a networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m.Aug. 12 at The Lyric, located in downtown Casper. It will showcase bioscience and biomedical entrepreneurs wishing to network with business leaders and investors, with the potential to collaborate or gain mentors in the industry. The Aug. 13 session starts at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by more industry leader discussions.
“Our objective with the summit is to introduce entrepreneurs to skilled business leaders and surround them with supportive individuals,” Stephen Hanlon, director of UW’s Health and Bioscience Innovation Hub said in the release. “We expect to show how beneficial the entrepreneurial landscape is in Wyoming and to help diversify our economy toward the biosciences, biomedical and tech industries. It’s a large order, but we are supported by phenomenal partners who believe in our mission.”
Rooms are available at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., and the Hampton Inn, 1100 N. Poplar St.
For more information, email Morryah McCurdy at Morryah@AdvanceCasper.com.