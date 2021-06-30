ROCK SPRINGS — The Pediatric Nursing Certification Board recently certified Tamara Walker to practice as a Pediatric Primary Care Mental Health Specialist.
Walker is a Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. More than a year ago, she trained and began offering the COPE – Creating Opportunities for Personal Empowerment – program, a seven-week cognitive behavioral therapy program designed to build resiliency skills in children and teenagers.
She also began working on her recent certification.
“I wanted more tools to address the mental health concerns of my patients,” Walker said in a press release. “Many times, making lifestyle modifications and adjustments to a child’s environment can offer enough support, but sometimes more intervention is needed.
“As a pediatric mental health specialist, I am experienced in early identification and intervention for developmental, behavioral, and mental health (DBMH) concerns typically seen in primary care,” she said. “I can assess, diagnose, and manage many DBMH concerns. When needed, I can also help patients and their families manage these concerns until specialized care is available. I also play a role in collaboration and coordination of care with other professionals in other medical and educational settings.”
For more on this, contact the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial at 307-212-7717. Find out all Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has to offer at www.sweetwatermemorial.com.