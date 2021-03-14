Melts have been around since before I was a child. I remember having them on a fairly regular basis growing up. They are economical, filling and you probably have the ingredients in your fridge and pantry already.
The best melts are those that the cheese completely encapsulates the protein. These are not sandwiches that you can pick up and eat — a fork and knife are usually required.
As an alternative way to cook a melt, toast the bread, butter both sides of the toast and build your melts. Place them on a sheet pan under the broiler until the cheese melts over the protein. You could also just use one slice of bread per sandwich and serve it opened faced by using the broiler method.
PATTY MELTS
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds ground beef (I use 93% lean)
Eight slices cheese, (I like Swiss, but I also use sharp cheddar or pepper Jack)
Eight slices bread, (I like sourdough, but you could use whole grain, wheat, rye or white)
One large onion, halved and sliced
One stick butter
Five dashes Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper
— Melt approximately 2 tablespoons of butter in skillet over medium-low heat. Add in the sliced onions and cook slowly until the onions are golden brown and soft, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove to a plate and set aside.
— In a medium bowl, mix together the ground beef, Worcestershire and some salt and pepper. Form into four patties.
—Wipe skillet with paper towel, (if needed), and melt two tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Cook the patties on both sides until totally done in the middle.
— Assemble the patty melts by layering one slice of bread, one slice of cheese, one hamburger patty, ¼ of the onions, another slice of cheese and another slice of bread.
— Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the skillet and grill two of the sandwiches, flipping them once the first side has browned, and brown the other side and remove. Using the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, cook the final two sandwiches until golden brown and crisp, and until the cheese is melted.
I like to serve with a bowl of my favorite soup, such as French onion, cream of tomato or cream of broccoli.
TUNA MELTS
Ingredients:
— One 12-ounce can tuna, drained
1/4 cup mayonnaise
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1/4 cup red onion, chopped
1/4 cup green onion, chopped
1/2 tablespoon parsley, chopped
1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
Salt and pepper
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
Eight slices bread (I like sourdough, but you could use your favorite bread, or English muffins)
Eight slices cheese, (I like cheddar or Swiss)
— In a large bowl, break up the tuna with a fork and add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, red onions, green onions, basil, parsley and vinegar. Mix well to combine. Taste and season with salt, pepper and extra lemon juice and mayonnaise as desired.
— Brush the softened butter on 1 side of each slice of bread, reserving some of the butter for cooking the sandwiches. Place the bread buttered-side down on a baking sheet to build the melts. Divide the tuna among four slices of bread and top each with two slices of cheese. Complete the sandwich with the remaining four slices of bread, buttered-side up.
— Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add half of the remaining butter. When the butter melts, place two sandwiches in the pan and cook until toasted and golden brown on each side. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.
As with the patty melts, I like to serve with soup.