ROCK SPRINGS – The YWCA’s 2021 Bowls of Caring fundraiser is underway. Event organizers said if you are looking for something creative to do this year, you will want to attend one of the “open painting parties” between January and April.
Each party consists of a YWCA representative bringing a selection of ceramics and paints to a group of individuals throughout the community to paint. After the bowl, mug, or spoon rests are painted, they are taken back to the YWCA where they will be dipped in a glaze and then properly fired in a kiln on site. According to a press release, participants will have a finished product back within two weeks of painting.
Following the painting parties, there will be a 50/50 raffle and an auction full of baskets and “date-night” packages. Depending on current COVID-19 mandates, the auction may be virtual rather than at an in-person event. To be informed on up to date event information, please follow facebook.com/ywcarocksprings or go to www.ywcasweetwater.org.
There is no cost to attend or host a bowl painting party, but it does cost $15 per item that people choose to paint. If people are unable to attend one of the open parties, they can call 307-352-6635 to book their own private party.
YWCA is following current COVID-19 mandates, so there will be a minimum number of individuals allowed per party depending on the location of the party.
The profits brought in from the fundraiser benefit all of Sweetwater County through the services offered at YWCA, which include high-quality child care, support and resources for victims of family violence, and free financial empowerment classes -- a program offering basic financial education to anyone in the community.
YWCA is now accepting donations for the auction.
“We would like to emphasize that any donation, large or small is welcomed and appreciated,” the press release said.