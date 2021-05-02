ROCK SPRINGS — Paul Murray was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Volunteer of the Month for April.
Murray was instrumental in preparing the fourth annual Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage, according to a press release. About 60 people strolled through downtown Rock Springs on April 1 making stops in front of historic buildings such as the Broadway Theater and Rock Springs Historical Museum and listening to scripture readings from church representatives.
Murray lived briefly in San Antonio, Texas, after graduating with a master of business administration. It was there when he noticed a downtown pilgrimage on Holy Thursday before Easter.
“It drew a huge crowd to downtown,” Murray said in a press release.
After retiring from the Rocket Miner, he felt that something similar would work in Rock Springs. He said the goal of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is to draw people downtown to discover and visit the many fine shops, restaurants and businesses.
“We hope that people will consider downtown shopping before they spend the gas money to drive to Salt Lake, Casper, Cheyenne, etc. to do their shopping and dining,” Murray said.
Murray is excited to see the traffic and ongoing progress.
“I like the way our downtown is tidy looking, not rundown and looking like its best years were long ago,” Murray said. “The well kept up appearance of the businesses downtown bespeaks of the financial success of our downtown businesses and their continuing viability.”
Murray hopes more locals will be willing to volunteer in upcoming events and projects, especially now that summer is around the corner. He said volunteering is a rewarding experience for those who want to have a positive impact on downtown and help preserve it for future generations.