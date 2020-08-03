Pinedale’s Soundcheck Series continues Aug. 7 with Wildermiss

PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues Aug. 7 with Denver-based indie-rockers Wildermiss. Special guests The Lonesome Heroes from Austin, Texas will open the concert.

Music will begin at 5p.m. at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. All shows are free to the public.

Due to COVID-19, all performances will be scaled down for safety with enforced social distancing, attendance caps and other measures in place.

For the better part of the past year, Wildermiss has been quietly taking Denver by storm. Unassumingly serving as a supporting act playing frequent weeknight gigs, the auspicious quartet has been steadily making a name for itself with a smart brand of guitar-driven pop rock, which has plenty in common with acts like Echosmith, Metric and Florence and the Machine. Made up of three former members of Red Fox Run, guitarists Joshua Hester and Seth Beamer and drummer Caleb Thoemke, the foursome is led by the soaring vocals of Emma Cole, whose expressive voice evokes the silken strains of Ellie Goulding and Hayley Williams.

Austin’s Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group have toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their “Cosmic Americana” roots.

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council.

For the full Soundcheck lineup, COVID-19 details and more information visit www.pinedalefinearts.com.