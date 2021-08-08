PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series concludes Saturday, Aug. 14 with the Texas six-piece country-punk band Vandoliers. Nashville singer/songwriter Rachel Baiman will open the show.

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series takes place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Music begins at 5 p.m. and all shows are free to the public.

VANDOLIERS

Vandoliers are the next wave of Texas music. The six-piece Dallas-Fort Worth group channels all that makes the vast state of Texas unique: tradition, modernity, audacity, grit and size.

Formed in 2015, the self-proclaimed Converse cowboys emerged from a group of Dallas-Fort Worth musicians who’d already logged more than a decade in their own punk and folk bands. Vandoliers mix raw, rough-edged roots music with the focused, fiery storytelling of frontman Joshua Fleming.

RACHEL BAIMAN

Rachel Baiman has spent the last decade working as a musician in a wide variety of roles, from a session musician for Molly Tuttle, Kelsey Waldon and Caroline Spence, to live sidewoman for Kacey Musgraves and Amy Ray to bandmate and producer. She is known in the bluegrass and old time world for her work with progressive acoustic duo 10 String Symphony.

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council.

For more information visit www.soundcheckpinedale.com.

