...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Sunday, August 8th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
MONDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Gusty Winds will create erratic fire
behavior and may lead to new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277/278
Monday afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front
will move through zones 279/289 late Monday afternoon into the
evening.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series concludes Saturday, Aug. 14 with the Texas six-piece country-punk band Vandoliers. Nashville singer/songwriter Rachel Baiman will open the show.
The Soundcheck Summer Music Series takes place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Music begins at 5 p.m. and all shows are free to the public.
VANDOLIERS
Vandoliers are the next wave of Texas music. The six-piece Dallas-Fort Worth group channels all that makes the vast state of Texas unique: tradition, modernity, audacity, grit and size.
Formed in 2015, the self-proclaimed Converse cowboys emerged from a group of Dallas-Fort Worth musicians who’d already logged more than a decade in their own punk and folk bands. Vandoliers mix raw, rough-edged roots music with the focused, fiery storytelling of frontman Joshua Fleming.
RACHEL BAIMAN
Rachel Baiman has spent the last decade working as a musician in a wide variety of roles, from a session musician for Molly Tuttle, Kelsey Waldon and Caroline Spence, to live sidewoman for Kacey Musgraves and Amy Ray to bandmate and producer. She is known in the bluegrass and old time world for her work with progressive acoustic duo 10 String Symphony.
The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council.